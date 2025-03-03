New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi on Monday met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and expressed happiness over the national capital getting a woman Chief Minister. She said that central government's schemes would be implemented in the national capital.

She said that the BJP government in Delhi would work for the development and would live up to the faith shown by people.

"The people of Delhi expressed their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and now we have a double-engine government in Delhi and the happiest thing is that we have a woman Chief Minister, so she came to meet us today and this double-engine government will work for development and the government will live up to the faith shown by the people of Delhi," Devi told ANI.

The Union Minister accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not implementing the scheme introduced by the central government, saying that the same would be implemented.

"The schemes being run by the central government were not being implemented by the previous AAP government. Those will be implemented. We discussed many issues," Devi said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the budget for 'Viksit Delhi' will be presented in the assembly between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of the society.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritising Delhi's development.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi assembly Atishi claimed on Sunday that as soon as the AAP MLAs raised the issue of Rs 2,500 payout for women in the House, their microphones were "switched off", and they were subsequently "thrown out."

The Kalkaji MLA pointed out that lakhs of rupees are spent daily to run the House and reminded the BJP of its commitment to delivering on the work front rather than always abusing Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

