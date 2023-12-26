New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Union Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the youth of the country to give up drugs, embrace sports and promote Fit India.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Today not only the country but the whole world is celebrating Veer Bal Diwas and paying tribute to the Sahibzadas. The youth can learn a lot from their sacrifice and contribute to making a 'Viksit Bharat'. PM Modi appealed to the youth of the country to give up drug addiction and make India drug-free."

He further said that India can become developed only if the youth are fit.

"PM Modi has given a big message to the citizens of the country to join MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat). Join mybharat.gov.in so that you can engage in physical and digital activities and contribute towards developing a progressive India. On the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, remembering the gurus, we all came to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to take blessings," he added.

He further said that he was thankful to the team who allowed him to provide service.

"We are going, after taking the blessings of the Gurus, to work for 'Viksit Bharat' and the entire country under the leadership of PM Modi becomes united and progresses," he added.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday noted how fellow Indians were taking pride in the country's heritage, saying that the world today was viewing the country in a different light.

Advancing his vision of a new India, PM Modi said the country now has more confidence and belief in its people as well as their potential, dreams and aspirations.

Addressing the event to mark the martyrdom of the two sons of Sikh Guru Sri Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "'Veer Bal Diwas' represents and symbolises a national urge to safeguard and carry forward the idea of Bharatiyata. This year, America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and Greece have organised programmes related to 'Veer Bal Diwas'."

Remembering their unmatched valour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come.

"On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage, they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert," the Home Minister said.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. (ANI)

