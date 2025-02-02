New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a door-to-door campaign in preparation for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, he said that Delhi's harmony, culture, and historic tradition must be revived, adding that people have decided to vote for BJP to ensure the city's development.

Reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's letter to the Election Commission, Vaishnaw said, "Kejriwal ji has understood that people of Delhi have made up their mind. So, he is bringing out sometime or the other. Be assured, when people have made up their mind, they will 'bloom lotus'."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exuded confidence in the BJP forming the next government in Delhi.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections the party was staring at defeat with members exiting it. 'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering) he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In his letter, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

Kejriwal expressed grave concern over the treatment of AAP's grassroots volunteers, citing instances of unlawful detention, physical abuse, and wrongful booking under various sections.

"Yesterday, our senior volunteer Chetan (Resident of Princess Park Part-2) was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none. He was brazenly charged with actions that he never committed. He was also subjected to severe physical abuse by the Police officials to the point that he fainted and was subsequently rushed to Lady Harding Hospital. Later on, after a lot of struggle, he was produced before the Return Officer/ SDM concerned and granted bail, in a matter in which he was brazenly framed," the AAP Chief said in his letter.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi Police are targeting AAP volunteers, arbitrarily detaining, questioning, and harassing them. He believes this is a systematic effort to suppress AAP's campaign and discourage volunteers from participating in election-related activities.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

