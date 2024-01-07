Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw offered prayer at the Dhabaleswar temple in Odisha's Cuttack on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, the minister said that he also discussed the development of the area as a devotional centre with the priest of the temple.

"I had a darshan of Baba Dhabaleswar today, I was fortunate. I also spoke with the priest and others regarding the development of the area as a devotional centre..." Vaishnaw.

When asked about speculations of him contesting the election from Cuttack, the minister said that he would do whatever his party- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tells.

"No, there is nothing like that. I am just a worker of the party. Whatever the party tells me, I do," he added.

Notably, the Dhabaleswar Temple is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva.

It is situated at a distance of 27 km from the city of Cuttack, Odisha, India, on the riverine island of Lord Dhabaleshwar.

The temple, located on an island on the River Mahanadi, is embellished with stone carvings that date back to the early 10th and 11th centuries. The serene ambience in which the temple is situated inspires spiritual feelings among all. (ANI)

