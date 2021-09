Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and received the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) at the Tawang War Memorial and paid tribute to the martyrs.

The MoS interacted with NCC cadets at Tawang.

"Attended the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations at Tawang and witnessed the cultural programs performed by artists from residents and Indian Army," Bhatt tweeted.

The minister, who also interacted with army jawans in forward locations of the district.

He paid tributes to Subedar Joginder Singh of 1st Battalion of Sikh Regiment at the WarMemorial in the Bumla area in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoS also paid tribute to MVC Jaswant Singh Rawat at Jaswantgarh. (ANI)

