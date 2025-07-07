Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting on education (school and higher) and other priority sectors in the four aspirational districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri at Koraput.

Odisha's Minister of School and Mass Education, Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, senior officials from the district administrations, and Superintendents of Police from the respective districts participated in the meeting on Sunday.

The review focused on improving educational infrastructure, ensuring quality education, and accelerating development in these aspirational districts.

Further sharing the details of the meeting, Pradhan, in a post on X, said, "Conducted a comprehensive review of the educational ecosystem in the undivided Koraput region covering the four aspirational districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur in the presence of Odisha Education Ministers Shri @NityanandaBJP and Shri @suryabanshibjp."

"We had detailed discussions on improving the school and higher education landscape and addressing issues related to GER, drop-outs, expansion and development of school infrastructure, residential facilities, availability and capacity building of teachers among others. Also, took stock of implementation and progress of welfare schemes in priority sectors like nutrition, health, women and child development and skill development. We also discussed to lay more emphasis on covering a child's educational journey from 0-18 years while addressing nutritional and health aspects," he added further.

Later, speaking to the media, Pradhan said, "The Central government has identified Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur as the four aspirational districts. Over the past eight years, new initiatives have been taken in these districts. Education and Skills are being given special importance...The central and state governments are taking various steps for the development of Koraput..."

A day ago, Pradhan inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 480 crore aimed at boosting the infrastructural development of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput district.

At the event, six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between leading educational institutions. The collaborations involved IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, NISER Bhubaneswar, IIM Sambalpur, Central Sanskrit University, and Central University of Odisha. (ANI)

