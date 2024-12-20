New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday met the BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput in the Ram Manohar Lohiya who were injured during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Speaking to ANI after meeting them, Union Minister Reddy condemned the incident and said Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for this incident.

Also Read | Gujarat: Woman Suffers Nerve Damage After Doctor Allegedly Performs Surgery on Wrong Leg at Unicare Hospital in Rajkot, Case Registered.

"I have spoken to doctors and they (BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput) are under observation...BJP MP Pratap Sarangi is very weak, but still, he is working for the people. It is very wrong to attack him. Being the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, such hooliganism has never happened before. This is a shameless act. Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the country..." Reddy said.

The Union Minister also attacked the Congress party, saying that it is the Congress party which has always disrespected BR Ambedkar and they should apologise for disrespecting Dr BR Ambdedkar.

Also Read | Om Prakash Chautala Dies: 5-Time Haryana CM Who Cleared Class 10, 12 Exams at Age of 87 Passes Away in Gurgaon, PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief.

He further said, "The Congress party has always disrespected BR Ambedkar...They never gave him any recognition and always neglected him...They should apologize for disrespecting Dr BR Ambdedkar..."

Earlier today, several BJP MPs launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour during a ruckus in Parliament on Friday, accusing the Leader of Opposition of "arrogance," "violating parliamentary rules," and a "shameful attitude" towards fellow MPs.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "The arrogance of Rahul Gandhi that was seen yesterday and his attitude towards his fellow MPs is very unfortunate. The way he created a ruckus by violating all the rules and instead of going on the designated path, he deliberately took his supporters along and created a ruckus... this is not forgivable. Can a leader of the opposition go with this thinking?"

"When he (Rahul Gandhi) was taken to the injured, forget about asking about their well-being, forget about apologizing, arrogance was visible on his face... His (Rahul Gandhi's) statement was that pushing and shoving keeps happening. This makes it clear that his thinking is that you can do anything to anyone, and nothing is going to happen to us," he added.

Notably, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. He was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Both the MPs were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the two BJP MPs are stable and normal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)