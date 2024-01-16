Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday participated in Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) in Telangana's Vikarabad district.

Ahead of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first installment to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

Speaking with the media at the event, Reddy said, "The indigenous tribes, even 75 years after independence, have not got their rights- no roads, no electricity, no schools, no tap water, no anganwadi and not Aadhaar card."

"In 18 states, such villages have been chosen to give benefits of development to the tribal population of those regions... Rs 25,000 crores have been allocated for the first phase of this program," he added.

Further talking about Telangana enrolment in the programme, he said, "Today in five districts of Telangana as well this programme has been initiated and under this, the state government, in accordance with the center's will for the development of the tribe,"

"Vikarabad district has also been allocated 100 crores for the development of tourism in Anantagiri Hills under the Swadeshi Darshan programme by the tourism ministry," he added further.

As per the government, in the last two months, 7500 camps have been organised in over 100 districts in which essential documents such as Adhar cards, birth certificates, and bank accounts are being made so that people can benefit from the schemes of the central government.

Schemes worth Rs 4700 crore have been accepted by the different ministries, of which Pucca houses one lakh beneficiaries and 1,200 km road for the regions that are extremely backward have been accepted.

Apart from this, there are proposals for 100 girls' hostels, 900 Anganwadi centres, 100 medical units, and 400 multipurpose centres, which have been accepted. (ANI)

