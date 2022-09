Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Redday on Sunday alleged that Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was instigating the people by talking about an economic crisis but the BJP was ready to fight against it.

The Union Minister said that KCR falsely talks about an economic crisis in the country.

"Telangana CM KCR, his party and family, every day instigates the people saying that there is an economic crisis in the country. They say that Pakistan and China are better than India. But, the TRS party cannot give the salaries on the first day of the month," Reddy said.

The Union Minister said that people laugh at KCR and Telangana is insulted because of KCR.

"TRS keeps on saying something. He always talks about the Telangana model. Is it a Parivar model in Telangana everyone should follow? What is the model you are talking about? People across the country laugh at KCR and Telangana is insulted. We are ready to fight against TRS and KCR," Reddy said. (ANI)

