India News | Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Seeks HM Amit Shah's Intervention in SLBC Tunnel Rescue Efforts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday expressed deep shock over the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel accident and urged swift rescue efforts. He sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention, following which the Home Ministry deployed four NDRF teams for the operation, as per the statement.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP Chief G. Kishan Reddy expressed deep shock over the accident at SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal). Immediately after learning about the incident, the minister spoke to the concerned officials and understood the cause of the accident.

He directed them to focus on rescuing those trapped inside the tunnel and ensuring proper medical treatment for the injured.

According to the statement, later, Reddy spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested for the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and all other assistance from the Central government. The Union Home Minister responded in a positive way. In response, the Home Ministry dispatched one NDRF team from Hyderabad and three teams from Vijayawada.

Reddy further added, "A few people are trapped. The state government is trying to rescue all those people. On behalf of the government of India, we are ready to provide all the support needed. NDRF teams are already there."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel, where eight workers are trapped following a roof collapse near Domalapenta in Nagar Kurnool district. He assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations.

PM Modi further enquired about the accident at the SLBC tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on all the details of the incident, as per the CMO statement.

The CM informed the PM that eight workers were trapped inside the tunnel and that necessary rescue operations were being done. He also informed the PM that Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao were overseeing the rescue efforts on site.

PM Modi assured CM Revanth Reddy that an NDRF team would be dispatched immediately for rescue operations. The Prime Minister assured that the Central government is ready to give full cooperation, said the statement.

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed under the Eegalapenta police station limits in the Nagarkurnool district. The incident occurred while approximately 50 workers were engaged in work inside the tunnel. (ANI)

