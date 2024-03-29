Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met the Pakistani Hindu refugee families on Thursday evening in Bhakar Basti in Punjala.

After the meeting, the Union Minister addressed the media.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BRS Candidate Kadiyam Kavya for Warangal Seat Withdraws From Contest.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he said if anyone has sinned to divide the country, then it is the Congress party.

"If anyone has sinned to divide the country, it is the Congress party. When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was being debated in Parliament, Congress leaders staged a protest. In Jaipur, the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took out a rally and expressed his opposition to the CAA law," he said.

Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Beef Up Security After Mafia-Turned-Politician's Death in Banda.

"During the debate on overseas citizenship in Parliament, I raised the voice of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain people who are being persecuted on religious grounds from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. I will congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who got the CAA passed in the Parliament," said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Earlier on March 19, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, exuded confidence on in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory and said that the party is poised to emerge victorious in all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Addressing a cluster meeting for the Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer-Jaisalmer, and Jalore-Sirohi constituencies, Shekhawat emphasized the party's determination to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's ambitious target of crossing the 400-seat mark.

"In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan. Despite minor setbacks, we are committed to achieving this goal, as per Prime Minister Modi's resolution," stated Shekhawat.

"Due to the hard work of the workers, the Jodhpur region won the most seats in the assembly elections. With the same effort, we will win the most seats in the Lok Sabha elections from this Marwar region. All BJP workers have set out to win the party with a resounding majority," Shekhawat said.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.The counting of votes will take place on June 4.In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)