India News | Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Urges Centre to Launch Price Support for Karnataka Mango Growers Amid Market Distress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday wrote to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking implementation of the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) for mango farmers in Karnataka for 2026-27.

In the letter, Kumaraswamy highlighted the "severe distress" faced by mango growers in the state due to falling prices. He requested that PDPS be extended through the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to ensure fair returns to farmers.

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Stressing on mango production in the state, Kumaraswamy stated that Karnataka is one of the leading mango-producing states, with cultivation spread over 1.45 lakh hectares. Estimated production for the current season is nearly 10 lakh metric tonnes. Major growing districts include Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Tumakuru, and Haveri.

Pointing to the price distress, he said that due to market fluctuations and seasonal gluts, farmers are forced to sell below remunerative levels. The Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission has assessed the Cost C-3 of mango cultivation at ₹3,951 per quintal, while prevailing market prices remain substantially lower.

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Focusing on the farmers' impact through mango production, he said that thousands of families depend on mango horticulture for their livelihood. Low prices, after high spending on cultivation, irrigation, labour, and harvesting, have led to considerable financial losses.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the PDPS would bridge the gap between market prices and remunerative prices without causing market distortions. He urged the Centre to act in coordination with the Karnataka government to provide income protection, especially in districts like Kolar.

"I request you to kindly examine the matter sympathetically and consider providing appropriate support to mango growers in Karnataka under the PDPS scheme, in the larger interest of farmers and the horticulture sector," Kumaraswamy wrote.

Earlier in the day, in an interview with ANI, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev stated that India's mango exports have expanded to more than 45 countries this season, with shipments to the United States already surpassing last year's full-season volumes nearly a month before the season concludes. (ANI)

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