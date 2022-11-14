Kochi, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Monday inaugurated the three-day national workshop here on Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats and called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to realise them.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Patil said panchayats should aim high, set goals and work to achieve them in the best possible ways.

The workshop is on localisation of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats through adopting thematic approaches: Theme 1: Poverty free and enhanced livelihood gram panchayats.

The Minister said it was essential to become self-sufficient and less dependent on government funds for development.

He lauded Kerala for earmarking a good portion of its budgetary allocation to the local self- government institutions and said this should be emulated by other states.

He lauded Kerala for earmarking a good portion of its budgetary allocation to the local self- government institutions and said this should be emulated by other states.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who also took part in the event, urged the heads of the grama panchayats to formulate plans to achieve sustainable development goals by giving due importance to the voice of the people.

Muraleedharan observed that the abrogation of Article 370 has contributed considerably to the development of rural areas in Jammu and Kashmir and said concrete efforts were being made to make schemes accessible to all equally.

State Minister of Local Self-Government Department M B Rajesh, while delivering the keynote address, said the workshop is going to be mutually beneficial for all the participants as the best practices are being shared.

He emphasised the importance of making concrete efforts to develop leaders from the poor and underprivileged sections in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and said that the intervention of the three-tier panchayat systems was essential for the eradication of poverty through sustainable development.

Sunil Kumar, the Secretary of Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Nagendra Nath Sinha, the Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development, also spoke at the event.

An exhibition with different thematic stalls showcasing various developmental/ livelihood/ skill development schemes and initiatives and achievements of Panchayati Raj Institutions was inaugurated jointly by Patil, Muraleedharan and Rajesh.

Around 1,500 participants are attending the workshop comprising elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayats, key stakeholders, domain experts and agencies doing exemplary work on poverty alleviation, employment generation and enhancing skills/ livelihoods and facilitating and enabling an environment that empowers rural communities to explore more possibilities for better income generation, the ministry said in a release.

Representatives of all States/ UTs from State Department of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Planning Department and other line Departments, Panchayati Raj Training Institutes, UN agencies, NGOs, SHGs, will also participate along with members of the Kudumbashree and MGNREGS at various levels.

