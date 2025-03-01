Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Union minister Jitendra Singh reached Jammu to take part in the BJP's MLA meeting before the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly budget session. The Udhampur MP stated that the BJP MLAs will keep their point in the assembly with all the facts and said that their vote share in the state is better than the ruling party.

Jitendra Singh also heaped praise on the union government and said that lots of job opportunities, startup opportunities and government jobs have been created in the past 10 years.

"Last time we have come with such a big majority and our vote share is better than the ruling party. Keeping in mind our ideology of nationalism, issues of public interest will be raised. Our MLAs are capable of presenting their issues with full preparation, logic and facts", Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

"Many such schemes have created employment options here in the last 10 years after Modi ji came to power. Startup options have also been created. If you look at the statistics of government jobs, there has been a 60--to 70 percent increase in the jobs provided by the Central Services Commission", he added.

Furthermore, Jitendra Singh added that Jammu and Kashmir have not been able to benefit from the schemes run by the union government as there is no double-engine system here, like in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Its benefits are not reaching Jammu and Kashmir completely because the double engine system has not been made here like it was in Gujarat and UP. Our MLAs will also work to highlight this fact", Jitendra Singh told reporters in Jammu on Saturday.

BJP leader and former state president Ravindra Raina also interacted with the media after the BJP MLA meeting and said that the BJP will raise the issue of the people not in the assembly but outside as well. He added that the party would take all the necessary steps needed for the benefit of the people.

"We are at the service of the people. In the upcoming budget session, BJP will raise the issues of the people in the Vidhan Sabha, and if need be, outside the Vidhan Sabha too. We will take every necessary step for the welfare of people...", Ravindra Raina said to the media on Saturday.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Oman Abdullah met with officials from different departments and instructed them to ensure the proper supply of electricity and other services throughout the holy month of Ramzan. (ANI)

