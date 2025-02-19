New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated India's first 'Open Air Art Wall Museum' at Mausam Bhawan in the national capital on Tuesday, depicting and celebrating the 150-year milestone journey of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The initiative, developed in collaboration with 'Delhi Street Art', transforms the walls of IMD's headquarters on Lodhi Road into a vibrant visual narrative of India's meteorological advancements, history, and the impact of weather science on society.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jitendra Singh lauded the IMD's enduring contribution to India's socio-economic development by providing timely and accurate weather forecasts, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"For 150 years, the India Meteorological Department has stood at the forefront of meteorological research, leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the challenges of a dynamic climate. This artistic endeavor further extends IMD's outreach by visually engaging the public with the story of weather science," he said.

The 'Mausam Bhawan' special art showcase features 38 unique murals depicting India's meteorological history, the evolution of weather forecasting, and its impact on agriculture, disaster management, and everyday life.

The artwork illustrates crucial meteorological events, advancements in technology such as satellites and radars, and the role of IMD in safeguarding lives through early warnings for cyclones, monsoons, and extreme weather conditions.

According to the Ministry Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh commended the creativity of Delhi Street Art and its founder Late Yogesh Saini, whose vision transformed public spaces into artistic expressions. "Art is a powerful medium, and this project beautifully bridges science and creativity to communicate complex meteorological phenomena in a way that resonates with people of all ages," he added.

Jitendra Singh emphasized that IMD's pioneering efforts in meteorology have not only contributed to disaster risk reduction but have also played a crucial role in enhancing economic activities, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, aviation, and marine industries. "The accuracy and timeliness of IMD's forecasts have empowered farmers, fishermen, and policymakers to make informed decisions, reinforcing India's resilience against climate uncertainties," he noted.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, highlighted that the artistic initiative reflects IMD's innovative approach to public engagement. "By presenting scientific knowledge through art, we can foster greater awareness about the significance of meteorology in daily life," he said.

The murals also pay tribute to India's literary and cultural heritage by incorporating historical references such as Kalidasa'sMeghaduta and the legendary musical prowess of Tansen, who is believed to have influenced weather with his ragas. Other panels depict India's diverse climatic zones, weather-related safety guidelines, and the scientific evolution of meteorology, as per the Ministry Earth Sciences.

Singh reiterated that the government remains committed to strengthening India's meteorological capabilities with continued investments in research, technology, and infrastructure. He acknowledged the efforts of IMD's scientists and the artistic team in creating an initiative that not only educates but also inspires. (ANI)

