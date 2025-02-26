Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, inspected the Microbe Repository and other facilities at the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) here and also took an update on the ongoing projects in the institute.

During the review, Jitendra Singh highlighted that microbial technology is a crucial pillar of biotechnology, emphasizing its growing significance in shaping the next generation's industrial revolution, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology

Also Read | DRDO, Indian Navy Successfully Conduct Flight Trials of First-of-Its-Kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Watch Video).

Jitendra Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the groundbreaking New BioE3 Policy, which places a renewed focus on biomanufacturing and bio-foundries. He underscored India's rapid progress in the biotech sector, stating, "India's bioeconomy has witnessed an extraordinary surge from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030."

The Minister also recalled the recent launch of India's first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, developed to combat resistant infections.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Devotees Throng Temples Across Country As Maha Shivratri Celebrated With Religious Fervour.

He noted that the number of biotech startups in India has grown exponentially from just 50 in 2014 to nearly 9,000 today, solidifying India's position as a global hub for biotech innovation.

Furthermore, he informed that India now ranks third in the Asia-Pacific region and 12th globally in bio-manufacturing, underscoring the increasing importance of CSIR-IMTECH in driving pioneering research in microbial genetics, infectious diseases, fermentation technology, environmental microbiology, and bioinformatics, as per the ministry.

CSIR-IMTECH, a premier research institute in microbial biotechnology, hosts a repository of over 14,000 microbial strains through its Microbial Type Culture Collection and Gene Bank (MTCC). This national repository not only provides authenticated cultures to researchers and industries but also supports key regulatory authorities, including IPC, BIS, and NBA, in microbe-related concerns. The institute is at the forefront of harnessing microbial resources for scientific and industrial applications, addressing unmet needs in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and environmental sciences.

Connecting virtually with the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, Singh inaugurated several new facilities and participated in critical scientific discussions. He joined the EMBO Workshop on High Elevation Plant Adaptation in a Changing Climate (HEPACC) and the Industry, Farmer & Academia (IFA) Meet, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect the Government of India's commitment to scientific advancement, economic empowerment, and sustainable agriculture.

Jitendra Singh also virtually inaugurated a New Tulip Garden at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, commending the CSIR-IHBT Palampur team for their scientific interventions that have enabled wider tulip cultivation even in other seasons, a model that can be replicated in other regions. Additionally, he launched products developed by agri-startups that have been supported by the institute, fostering innovation in the agricultural sector.

Jitendra Singh lauded CSIR-IHBT for leading multiple national missions, including: CSIR Floriculture Mission - Expanded floriculture to 1,000 hectares, benefiting 3,800 farmers across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, generating an income of Rs 80 crore; Aroma Mission, Millet Mission, Immunity Mission, Waste to Wealth Mission, Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase and CSIR Precision Agriculture Mission

The Minister also inaugurated state-of-the-art facilities, including Autonomous Green House, Heeng Seed Production Centre, Heeng QPM Facility, Ornamental Bulb Processing Facility and Phyto-Analytical Facility.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the Phyto factory Facility and dedicated a Cement Concrete Road from Floriculture Junction to Chandpur R&D Farm.

Jitendra Singh emphasized that by integrating scientific research, industry collaboration, and government policies, the rich biodiversity of Himalayan states can be harnessed for economic prosperity, benefiting farmers and advancing India's scientific ecosystem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)