Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday visited different vaccination centres here, interacted with citizens and enquired about their wellbeing.

He also asked people if there was any suggestion from them or anything more that could be done for them either at official level or at the social level.

At the Guwahati medical college hospital, Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), interacted with the medical and paramedical staff engaged in the vaccination drive.

He was later briefed by senior doctors led by principal of the medical college A C Baishya.

During his interaction with the citizens, Singh said it was the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not only the vaccination drive has to be carried out on a fast track, but ease of immunisation must also be ensured.

For this purpose, while the government has been doing its best, social organisations could also contribute to ensure comfortable commuting and convenient accomplishment of the vaccination process, particularly for senior citizens, he said.

Singh said the world's biggest vaccination drive has been undertaken in India to ensure protection of its 130 crore population and Prime Minister Modi is keen that it should be carried out with least inconvenience to any citizen.

The Union minister was informed that through the Guwahati medical college hospital, 4,000 to 5,000 citizens have taken their first dose, while nearly 900 have also been given second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

