Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited Udhampur on Sunday, where he held a comprehensive interaction with public representatives and local citizens, and conducted a review of the security arrangements, according to a press release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

During the meeting, while reassuring citizens about the reinforcement in security deployment, Jitendra Singh also emphasised the government's initiatives for the overall development of the district. He highlighted several key infrastructure and public welfare projects in the region, which are being expedited because of their security relevance as well.

These, the Minister said, include the widening of the Dhar Road for smooth movement of security forces and the much-anticipated Ujh Multipurpose Project, which is also proving vulnerable to cross-border infiltrations and is being pursued by both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He expressed optimism about the project's positive progress.

Singh also revealed that Udhampur's long-pending dream of an operational airport is close to reality, a development expected to significantly boost local connectivity for both civilians and the Army, which has its Northern headquarters in the area, as well as the economic prospects.

Adding to the infrastructure push, he informed that the proposed Chatargala Tunnel project is on the agenda, promising to improve road connectivity in the region further and prevent it from becoming a militant hideout, particularly when it is snow-clad and cut off. He stated that efforts are underway to enhance mobile connectivity in Udhampur, involving the installation and optimisation of mobile towers throughout the district.

Addressing the needs of youth, the Minister announced that army recruitment drives have resumed, and discussions have already been held with the incoming General Officer Commanding (GOC), Lt Gen Prateek Sharma, who will soon assume charge.

He further underscored Udhampur's growing importance in the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, particularly as train services will directly connect pilgrims to the area.

He called for the formation of a Civil Society Committee to facilitate regular feedback and timely inputs. He added that such a mechanism will enhance participatory governance.

Speaking on security concerns, Jitendra Singh stated that appropriate security measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of all participants. "The recent events are an eye-opener. We will address all concerns and constraints to ensure peace and safety. Miscreants will be dealt with firmly," he added.

The Union Minister also expressed his appreciation to the district administration, particularly the Deputy Commissioner, for their ongoing efforts in maintaining law and order and supporting developmental initiatives. (ANI)

