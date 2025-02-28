Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda received a warm reception upon his arrival in Bhubaneswar ahead of the Ninth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System.

The summit, set to take place on Friday, aims to highlight successful healthcare initiatives and innovations across the country.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said, "A summit of all the Health Ministers in the country is being organised in Odisha. PM Narendra Modi once told me that not just spiritual tourism but MICE tourism will create employment. The thing that I like the best is that foreign delegates came here and stayed at Eco-Retreat at Konark. Eco-Retreat is a promotional aspect of Odisha tourism. Odisha will lead in MICE tourism this year."

MICE tourism refers to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, a type of business travel that brings together large groups for specific purposes.

The Ministry of Health also posted on X and said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with other officials will be present along with Nadda at the event.

"Union Health Minister JP Nadda will inaugurate the Ninth National Summit on Good & Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System at Puri, Odisha tomorrow in the august presence of Mohan Charan Majhi, CM Odisha, and Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Health & Family Welfare Minister Odisha. The two-day summit promises to be a landmark gathering for policymakers, health experts, and stakeholders," the Ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Ayush sector has played a pivotal role in promoting holistic well-being and good health.

PM Modi chaired a meeting review meeting to strengthen its impact through research, innovation and global collaborations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The Ayush sector has played a pivotal role in promoting holistic well-being and good health. Today, I chaired a review meeting to further strengthen its impact through research, innovation and global collaborations. India remains committed to making traditional medicine a key pillar of healthcare."

"In the last decade, the Ayush sector has grown exponentially in India. With initiatives like Ayush Visa, AI-driven research, and the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, India is leading the way in evidence-based traditional medicine," he added. (ANI)

