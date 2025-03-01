New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family welfare JP Nadda on Saturday along with Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel flagged off Jan Aushadhi Raths to kick off the 'Jan Aushadi Saptah' which is being celebrated from March 1 to 7.

The 'Jan Aushadi Saptah' is a flagship part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The program aims to provide accessible and quality healthcare to citizens by making available affordable generic medicines.

These vehicles will travel around Delhi-NCR region to provide information about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and promote access to effective and accessible generic medicines.

MoS Anupriya Patel said that multiple events will be organized during the period to create awareness regarding Jan Aushadhi among the people.

She also stated under the program the cost of the medicines will also be reduced by providing alternatives.

"We are celebrating 'Jan Aushadhi - Jan Chetna' week from March 1 to March 7. We are organising multiple events during this period to create awareness among the people towards Jan Aushadhi... We are cutting the cost of medicines by providing alternatives in the form of Jan Aushadi so that the expenditure of the people on medicines can be reduced, and we have been successful in it..." Patel said speaking to ANI.

Further, she stated that sanitary pads were provided to women at Rs 1 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

"We provided sanitary pads to women at Rs 1 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Women are now more aware about menstrual hygiene... we hope more and more make use of this facility..." she further stated.

On February 28, Union Minister JP Nadda had inaugurated the ninth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices in the Public Healthcare System in Odisha's city of Puri.(ANI)

