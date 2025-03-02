New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): In a landmark move to strengthen regional connectivity, the Civilian Aviation Ministry launched its aircraft BOEING-737 flight from Kolkata to Goa via Hindon on Saturday.

The project was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at Hindon, showcasing exemplary civilian-military coordination.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025 Wishes: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Extend Ramadan Greetings to Everyone.

Hindon Airport is located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Due to its strategic location, dual-use capabilities, military infrastructure and capacity to handle diverse air traffic, it is a crucial asset for the nation. The introduction of flights from Hindon will go a long way in decongesting air traffic in NCR.

This flight under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) project is a testament to the Indian Air Force's commitment to supporting both military and civilian air operations, facilitating improved access to varied locations.

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

Beyond its core mission of safeguarding the nation's skies, the Indian Air Force actively contributes to nation-building by supporting initiatives like project UDAN, aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity across India.

Earlier, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport.

The first UDAN Yatri Cafe was inaugurated in December last year at Kolkata Airport.

Following immense passenger demand, the initiative is now being expanded nationwide, and soon, the Udan Yatri Cafe facility will be started at Delhi Airport.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Wednesday during a media interaction, that they are in the process of starting the Udaan Yatri Cafe at Delhi airport to benefit passengers.

At Chennai Airport, strategically located in the pre-check area of the T1 domestic terminal, the cafe will offer all connected passengers access to hygienic refreshments like water bottle for Rs 10, Tea for Rs 10, Coffee for Rs 20, Samosa for Rs 20 and Sweet of the day for Rs 20.

Addressing media persons, Naidu said, "The UDAN Yatri Cafe is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of inclusive flying, making air travel more convenient, accessible and affordable for all. Following its successful launch at Kolkata Airport, there has been strong demand from travellers to introduce this facility at other airports. After the eastern gateway of Kolkata, we are proud to bring the UDAN Yatri Cafe to the southern gateway, Chennai Airport, which is one of the oldest and now the fifth busiest airport in the country, handling over 22 million passengers annually. We are committed to enhancing passenger convenience here and with the Digi Yatra and Trusted Traveller Programme E-gates, we are also providing a seamless, end-to-end digital travel experience."

He also shared that the expansion of Terminal 2 is underway to enhance international operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)