New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju attended the Haj Walkathon 2025 as the Chief Guest at Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Sports Complex, Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the Delhi State Haj Committee. The event highlighted the importance of fitness for pilgrims preparing for the sacred Haj journey, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Kiren Rijiju emphasized the need for well-being and physical readiness of pilgrims ahead of their spiritual journey. The Minister said that the Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson, Kausar Jahan and team are giving due importance to the fitness of the Haj Pilgrims as the heat condition in Makkah and Medinah is extremely high.

In a post on X, Office of Kiren Rijiju said, "Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Shri KirenRijiju ji attended the Haj Walkathon 2025 as the Chief Guest at Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Sports Complex, New Delhi."

Organised by DelhiStateHajC, the event highlighted the importance of fitness for pilgrims preparing for the sacred Haj journey. Walking alongside the pilgrims, he emphasised the need for well-being & physical readiness ahead of their spiritual journey," the post further reads.

Attended the Haj Walkathon 2025, organised by @DelhiStateHajC at Jamia Millia Islamia University. Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson @Kausarjahan213 & team are giving due importance to the fitness of the Haj Pilgrims as the heat condition in Makkah and Medinah is extremely high. (ANI)

