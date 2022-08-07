New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday released in Australia two books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that he has been making tireless efforts for every Indian's welfare.

The two books are 'Modi@20:Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Heartfelt-The Legacy of Faith', with the latter highlighting the prime minister's affection for 'Punjabiyat' and the Sikhs and the work he has done for the community, according to a statement.

"Deeply honoured to attend ‘Vishwa Sadbhavana' event in Melbourne & released 2 books - 'Modi@20:Dreams Meet Delivery' & 'Heartfelt-The Legacy of Faith'. Glad to interact with vibrant Indian diaspora at the event," Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs and culture, said.

The event was organised by NID Foundation, whose chief patron is Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chandigarh University Chancellor.

The statement said this was the second such programme and the first 'Vishwa Sadbhavana' (global harmony) event was organised in June this year in Chicago in which Sikh personalities from across the world had participated.

The Modi government has made concerted efforts to reach out to the Sikh community and highlighted the measures, including those related to their faith, taken by it for their welfare. The prime minister has himself hosted many community members a few times at his residence.

In her address, Lekhi said India is undergoing a historic transformation under Modi's leadership. He has strived to touch the life of the common people, and India has found a "great" leader in him who will propel it to become the leading country in the world, she said.

Besides highlighting various government measures such as building toilets and opening bank accounts for the poor, Lekhi said Modi had fulfilled several long-pending demands of the Sikhs.

She spoke about the development of Sikh tourist circuit, work at several holy places of the community, trial of accused in the anti-Sikh riot cases and the opening of Kartarpur sahib corridor among other initiatives.

The prime minister has gone beyond politics to work for the Sikhs, she said.

'Modi@20:Dreams Meet Delivery' is a compilation of essays written by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, including Union ministers Amit Shah and S Jaishankar.

It attempts a definitive and expansive exploration of the "fundamental transformation" of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years due to Modi's “unique model of governance”.

