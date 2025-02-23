New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address for highlighting crucial issues related to women's rights and noted that the government's efforts are aligned with his vision of empowering women across the nation.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke of many important topics. He spoke of women's empowerment... PM Narendra Modi aims to empower women, and our government is working to fulfil that aim," Majumdar emphasized.

Ahead of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi announced a unique initiative aimed at empowering women across India.

PM Modi said that on Women's Day (March 8), he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day during which they could share their work and experiences with their countrymen.

In his address in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that these women, who have excelled in various fields, will use the platforms to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

Further, the Prime Minister praised India's development and participation in Artificial Intelligence.

"Like space and science, India is rapidly making its mark in another field i.e., AI. Recently, I visited Paris to participate in a big AI conference. There, the world greatly appreciated India's progress in this sector. We can also see the examples of how the people of our country are using AI in different ways today," he said.

Delhi Haj Committee Chairman Kausar Jahan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program, calling it a platform that connects directly with the people, emphasizing the issues and talents of the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Kausar Jahan highlighted the Prime Minister's focus on key topics such as artificial intelligence, health, fitness, and women's empowerment, noting that each broadcast offers valuable insights and lessons for the public. (ANI)

