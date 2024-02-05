New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): In a significant step towards dental healthcare, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday inaugurated the new headquarters of the National Dental Commission (NDC) and laid the foundation stones for three Nursing Colleges in Andhra Pradesh and one in Jammu and Kashmir virtually.

"Additionally, Dr Mandaviya presided over the MoU between the Dental Council of India and Quality Council of India for the assessment and rating of undergraduate dental colleges and launched the National Dental Register under the National Health Digital Mission. Dr Mandaviya was joined by Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir joined virtually," as per a Ministry of Health & Family Welfare press release.

Dr Mandaviya stated, "the advent of Dental Commission heralds marking a new era in dental education and administration." He further added, "Through the Dental Commission Act, the government has made an effort to make dental education more practical, and affordable and bring transparency in the entire system, simultaneously providing patients with affordable and good treatment."

Dr Mandaviya declared, "It is imperative to create awareness regarding oral hygiene, enabling us to tap into the immense opportunities in this domain benefitting our nation."

"Praising the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Dr Mandaviya lauded the proactive approach to health, underscoring the magnitude of change ushered in for the benefit of all enhancing the accessibility and availability of healthcare services," the release stated. (ANI)

