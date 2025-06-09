New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy, and Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Selvam were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

With this launch, Puducherry becomes the 19th legislature in the country to adopt the NeVA platform, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India. The initiative, which enables paperless legislative functioning, is funded through 100 per cent Central Assistance by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Murugan said, "NeVA is a transformative initiative that ensures real-time access to legislative proceedings and strengthens our democracy. It reflects the principle of 'One Nation, One Application', alongside landmark reforms such as 'One Nation, One Ration Card' and the proposed 'One Nation, One Election'. The public has the right to know and witness how laws are made."

The Union Minister also highlighted key achievements of the past decade under the leadership of PM Modi, including India becoming the second-largest nation in digital transactions, Efficient delivery of welfare through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Technological progress under Atmanirbhar Bharat, resulting in a 50 per cent reduction in defence imports.

He underlined the infrastructure development and social capital as the two core pillars driving India's growth and expressed confidence in India's journey to becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Union Minister Further added that the move would save 3-5 tonnes of paper annually, supporting Digital India, Go Green, and Good Governance.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry hailed the launch of NeVA as a milestone, stating that it not only digitises legislative functioning but also enables live-streaming of proceedings, ensuring greater public access and transparency.

Officials emphasised the need to train legislators and staff on NeVA's features. Awareness campaigns and capacity-building sessions will be conducted for the smooth implementation of the Application.

NeVA is a mission-mode project under the Digital India programme, aiming to bring all legislatures onto a unified digital platform to ensure paperless, efficient, and citizen-centric legislative proceedings. (ANI)

