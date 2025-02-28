Puri (Odisha) [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national President JP Nadda on Friday inaugurated the ninth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices in the Public Healthcare System in Odisha's city of Puri.

Delivering his address, the Union Minister applauded the 'National Health Mission' and said that its progress in the country has been impressive.

Further, he also applauded the rate at which the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) had made progress in Odisha.

"The National Health Mission has done a very good job. I can say that our progress is very impressive...Just now there was a discussion about Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR)...Today Odisha is moving ahead at a rapid pace in MMR and has established itself in the country...I always say look at the positive side..." Nadda said.

The summit aims to highlight the successful healthcare initiatives and innovations across the country.

Nadda, upon his arrival, received a reception in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said, "A summit of all the health ministers in the country is being organised in Odisha. PM Narendra Modi once told me that not just spiritual tourism but MICE tourism will create employment. The thing that I like the best is that foreign delegates came here and stayed at Eco-Retreat at Konark. Eco-Retreat is a promotional aspect of Odisha tourism. Odisha will lead in MICE tourism this year."

MICE tourism refers to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, a type of business travel that brings together large groups for specific purposes.

The Ministry of Health also posted on X and said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with other officials will be present along with Nadda at the event.

"Union Health Minister JP Nadda will inaugurate the Ninth National Summit on Good & Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System at Puri, Odisha tomorrow in the august presence of Mohan Charan Majhi, CM Odisha, and Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Health & Family Welfare Minister Odisha. The two-day summit promises to be a landmark gathering for policymakers, health experts, and stakeholders," the Ministry said. (ANI)

