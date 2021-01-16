New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for two national highway projects to be built at a cost of Rs 323 crore in Karnataka through video conferencing on Friday.

The foundation laying ceremony was conducted in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Gadkari took to Twitter to post about the event."Boosting the socio-economic development of Hubballi and Dharwad and strengthening the road network in Karnataka, laid the foundation stone for two National Highway projects worth 323 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @BSYBJP ji, Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji."

The projects include construction of an elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle and four -laning of NH road near Dastikoppa village, in the Hubballi-Dharwad area, which the minister said "will reduce travel time from Railway junction to airport to 10 minutes."

"It will also make the road safer and reduce pollution. Four-laning in Dastikoppa Village will reduce accidents and enable unhindered traffic between Dharwad and Karwar cities which are the industrial and educational hub of the State," he added. (ANI)

