India News | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Attend Breakthrough Ceremony of Zojila Tunnel Today

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will attend the breakthrough ceremony of the world's longest bi-directional Zojila tunnel today.

The event will feature a symbolic excavation of the final rock wall at the site. The strategically significant tunnel aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

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A tourist visiting Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir has lauded the development of the Zojila Tunnel, stating that such infrastructure projects will significantly facilitate travel and boost tourism in the region. Expressing optimism, the tourist noted that the completion of the bi-directional tunnel will enhance accessibility to Ladakh and foster greater regional connectivity.

"Zojila used to be a tough terrain to Ladakh and we used to get halted midway... The tunnels at such places are facilitating travel and also boosting tourism... If this tunnel is completed, it will be a great milestone considering the route from Srinagar to Leh. Even from the defence point of view, it is a significant connectivity... Ladakh will be easily accessible for us..." tourist told ANI.

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The 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel is the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel, and its final breakthrough will mark a historic milestone in India's infrastructure development.

Located in the Zojila region between Baltal (Sonamarg) and Meenamarg (Drass and Kargil) in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the project aims to provide all-weather connectivity across one of India's most challenging Himalayan corridors, which remains cut off for months annually due to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme weather. Situated at an elevation of approximately 11,578 feet, the tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore.

According to the project developer, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), this tunnel represents one of the most significant engineering achievements in India's infrastructure sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)