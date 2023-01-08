New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala is going to visit the South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9 to 10, according to a notification issued by the ministry on Sunday.

The notification stated, "On January 9, 2023, the Minister will be chairing a review meeting of different flagship schemes by the government of India in Ampati, South West Garo Hills alongside the government officials and stakeholders."

"On January 10, 2023, Rupala will be meeting self-help groups for women, dairy farmers and the fisheries entrepreneurs of the region" the ministry added.

This will be the first time Union Minister Rupala is visiting the South West Garo Hills of the state, confirmed the ministry.

He would also visit Bangladesh Border Haats to interact with the communities living along the border.

Border Haats in Meghalaya are a result of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of India and the People's Republic of Bangladesh in order to improve the livelihood of the people living in the areas bordering Bangladesh, the Government of Meghalaya states in its website.

Currently, there are two functional Border Haats, India-Baliamari from Kalaichar, West Garo Hills District, Meghalaya to Kurigram District, Bangladesh while four new Border Haats are under implementation.

These Haats help trade food items, forest products, cottage products and small agricultural household items. (ANI)

