Tamil Nadu (Chennai) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday paid tributes to the late DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth at his residence in Chennai.

Piyush Goyal is on a two-day visit to Chennai to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at multiple locations across the city.

Earlier today, several actors and politicians also gathered at his residence to pay their last respects to the Tamil-Actor-cum politician.

Meanwhile, actor Rajnikanth reached Island Ground to pay tribute to Vijayakanth in Chennai's Anna Salai.

Speaking to ANI, Rajinikanth said "We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable."

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 in December last week.

In November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. He was then put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami better known as Vijayakanth was an Indian politician and actor who appeared as a lead in the Tamil cinema. He was the founding member of the centre-left party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). (ANI)

