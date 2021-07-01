Mathura, Jul 1 (PTI) Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for action against religious conversions and said those "promoting" it have been "exposed".

The conversions were going on since long but in the absence of stern action, the practice continued, she said.

"Yogi Adityanath deserves special praise for the action against promoters of conversions," she told reporters in Vrindavan, adding that they have been "exposed".

The minister said people should come forward against the practice and asked why "secular forces are not reacting now".

The minister also said under PM Narendra Modi, the Union government has done commendable work in checking the coronavirus spread.

Terming Covid vaccine as a "kavach" (armor), she asked people to get themselves vaccinated.

Since the danger of the pandemic is not over yet, the coronavirus protocol should be strictly followed, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)