Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi during his treatment after the road accident. (Photo/ ANI)

Balasore (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday sustained injuries after the car in which he was travelling hit by a tractor in Nilagiri area of Odisha's Balasore district.

The Union Minister himself informed about the accident on his Twitter handle.

"A Tractor hit my car today at Pudasul near Nilgiri when I was going to visit the distressed family members of a person who died in my constituency," Sarangi said in his tweet.

"Due to the grace of Lord Jagannath, the blessings of my revered mother and the good wishes of my people, I escaped with minor injuries to my nose. I am now fine. My PA, PSO in the car as also the Driver are also fine," he added.

The local police rushed to the spot and the minister was taken to Nilgiri Hospital in Balasore district for treatment. The police also confiscated the tractor.

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to Sarangi.

"Came to know about Pratap Sarangi's accident. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health," Patnaik tweeted in Odia. (ANI)

