India News | Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Offers Prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister Rammohan Naidu on Sunday visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh after undertaking the traditional foot pilgrimage from Alipiri to Tirumala, climbing nearly 3,400 steps along with his family to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Naidu described the journey as a "divine experience" and said the pilgrimage had been a long-standing tradition in his family since childhood.

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"I'm very happy to visit the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati today. What is special today for me is that I've climbed 3,400 steps from Alipiri to Tirumala, which almost took me four hours," Naidu said.

The Union Minister recalled that he had undertaken the walk multiple times over the years, including during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, but said this was his first visit as a Union Minister accompanied by his wife and children.

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"For the first time after becoming a Central Minister, I have come with my family, especially my kids, my daughter and my son. It is always a very divine experience walking the steps," he said.

Naidu praised Tirumala as one of the world's strongest spiritual destinations and highlighted the positive energy devotees experience at the shrine.

"This is one of the strongest spiritual destinations not only in the country but also in the world. Once you come to Tirupati and stand in front of Lord Balaji, it gives you immense inner strength to face any challenges in life," he added.

The Minister also spoke about the importance of preserving India's cultural and spiritual traditions. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for promoting and protecting the country's cultural heritage.

"This is the culture that defines our country. It is important to protect it, nurture it and pass it on to future generations so that India remains rooted in its traditions even in the future," Naidu said.

During the pilgrimage, the Union Minister interacted with several devotees and shared the example of a young student climbing the steps on his knees as a mark of devotion.

"That kind of willpower and discipline at such a young age is inspiring. Lord Venkateswara blesses devotees with the strength to face every challenge in life," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)