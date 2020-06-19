Patna, June 19 (PTI) Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday visited the residence of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput here and paid floral tributes to the departed soul.

Prasad, the Union minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, and Law & Justice, met the late actor's father K K Singh and other family members at his Rajiv Nagar residence in the state capital.

The minister shared his personal memories of meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput during the oath-taking ceremony in May 2019 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He also tweeted saying, "A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise. He had to achieve great heights. He deserved more."

Prasad, who reached Patna on Thursday for the first time after the lockdown, is on a two-day tour of the city which is his Lok Sabha constituency.

He inspected various sump houses and cleanliness of drainage (nala) in order to get a first-hand account of the ground situation.

The Union minister was accompanied by three MLAs -- Arun Kumar Sinha, Nitin Naveen and Sanjeev Chaurasia -- of Patna during his inspection of major nalas and sump houses of the state capital on Thursday.

Patna Municipal Corporation Commissioner Himanshu Sharma and Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO) Managing Director Raman Kumar were also present during the inspection by the minister.

After receiving complaints of water-logging in some areas of Kankerbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Patliputra due to intermittent rains in the past 24 hours in the state capital, Prasad gave necessary directions to PMC Commissioner Himanshu Sharma.

