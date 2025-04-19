Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday strongly condemned Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan's alleged remark that "Shariat will be considered first and then the Constitution," calling it anti-national and demanding legal action.

"Hafizul Hassan continuously makes statements against the country and Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution... He threatened violence... There should be a case of treason against him," Seth said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

Referring to a recent march led by BJP leaders, Seth said that they had approached the Governor over the matter.

"We all marched to Raj Bhavan yesterday because the government here did not make a decision. We told the Governor that he (Hassan) should be immediately removed," he said.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emperors.

Seth described Hassan's comments as a direct threat to law and order.

"The limit was crossed when he said that Muslims will now come out on the streets. This is a threat," he added.

He further said such statements have no place in Indian democracy and called for strict action.

"I will demand that such a minister should not only be removed but also arrested... Does he want the Murshidabad incident to be repeated?... Where is the place for such a person in India?" he said.

"The country will never forgive such a person," Seth added.

Earlier on Monday, Minister Hafizul Hassan clarified his controversial remark, saying that it had been misinterpreted and taken out of context. Speaking to the media, Hassan explained, "I did not say 'main' (I), I said 'hum' (we). Watch the full statement. I am a minister; 'hum' includes everyone. A minister believes in the Constitution and functions in accordance."

Hassan defended his remarks, saying Shariat, like other faiths, holds a place in people's hearts, but it does not supersede the Constitution.

"Shariat too has its own place. People keep Lord Hanuman in their heart...it's a way of saying. I said something similar. Everyone is distorting it and presenting it. You will find out, when you watch the entire 5-6 minutes of what I said," he clarified.

He reiterated that he holds the Constitution in all his duties as a minister and urged people to understand the context of his statement fully. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)