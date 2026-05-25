India News | Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Announces 'Maritime Reform Utsav'

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), outlining a comprehensive reform-driven roadmap aimed at accelerating India's maritime transformation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), the meeting focused on strengthening governance, improving ease of doing business (EODB), enhancing digital integration, effective grievance redressal and ensuring time-bound implementation of key maritime initiatives through a structured and accountable institutional mechanism.

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Highlighting the transformational journey of India's maritime sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the Ministry would commemorate the completion of 12 years of maritime reforms and growth through the celebration of a nationwide 'Maritime Reform Utsav.' The initiative will showcase India's major achievements in ports, shipping, inland waterways, coastal infrastructure, green shipping, digitalisation and maritime connectivity, reflecting the country's emergence as a leading global maritime nation.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's maritime sector has undergone unprecedented transformation through the mantra of 'Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform'. The Maritime Reform Utsav will celebrate the journey of India becoming a modern, efficient and globally competitive maritime power," said Sonowal.

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He directed officials to establish a structured and time-bound mechanism for expeditious disposal of grievances, court cases, legal matters and all ministry-related pending issues. A dedicated monitoring and coordination committee will be constituted to conduct periodic reviews, ensure accountability and facilitate timely resolution of all pending matters.

Emphasising citizen-centric governance and stakeholder responsiveness, Sonowal said grievance redressal systems must focus not merely on procedural disposal but on actual ground-level resolution.

Sonowal instructed departments to strengthen monitoring frameworks and ensure effective follow-up on all public representations and stakeholder concerns.

In a major push towards digital governance and ease of doing business (EODB), the Ministry also decided to develop an integrated digital platform and mobile application under the aegis of the Directorate General of Shipping.

The proposed platform will provide enhanced stakeholder interface, real-time service delivery, digital documentation, grievance redressal and integrated maritime services through a unified digital ecosystem.

The meeting further resolved to undertake a comprehensive review and gap analysis of the progress achieved in the maritime sector during the past 12 years. The exercise will assess ongoing reforms and infrastructure development in alignment with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047," while identifying priority areas requiring accelerated policy intervention, institutional strengthening and capacity enhancement.

Sonowal stressed the importance of stronger coordination among ministries, state governments, port authorities, maritime institutions and industry stakeholders to ensure faster decision-making and smoother implementation of major maritime and logistics projects.

Sonowal directed officials to enhance inter-ministerial coordination mechanisms and institutional consultations for improved policy execution and monitoring.

The Union Minister also emphasised the need for greater participation of industry representatives, state governments, port authorities and allied stakeholders in consultative meetings to improve transparency, knowledge-sharing and sectoral coordination. Sonowal noted that collaborative governance and continuous dialogue are essential for addressing emerging challenges and unlocking the full potential of India's maritime economy.

Recognising the rapidly evolving needs of the maritime sector, Union Minister directed departments to strengthen skill development, capacity building and specialised maritime training programmes. Sonowal emphasised the importance of developing expertise in digital governance, data management, logistics integration and emerging maritime technologies to support future growth requirements.

The meeting also focused extensively on leveraging Artificial Intelligence, digital systems and data-driven governance for improving operational efficiency, transparency and service delivery across the maritime sector.

Sonowal instructed officials to accelerate technological integration and strengthen institutional data-sharing mechanisms for better monitoring and policy outcomes.

To ensure timely implementation and accountability, Sonowal directed all departments to conduct periodic review meetings with measurable outcome-based targets. He said every ministry initiative must be monitored through clearly defined timelines, performance indicators and continuous assessment mechanisms.

Highlighting the importance of effective public communication, Sonowal instructed officials to significantly strengthen stakeholder outreach and media engagement efforts for wider dissemination of the Ministry's achievements, reforms and opportunities.

Sonowal called for innovative communication strategies using digital campaigns, short videos, graphics, reels, institutional outreach and awareness programmes to connect with wider audiences, particularly youth.

"India's maritime transformation under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji must reach the people. Our reforms, opportunities and achievements should be communicated effectively through both traditional and digital platforms so that young Indians see the maritime sector as a dynamic avenue for nation-building and employment generation," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further directed the constitution of a dedicated monitoring and coordination committee for compilation, review and follow-up of the outcomes, commitments and strategic initiatives arising from the Prime Minister's recent five-day, five-nation visit. The committee will ensure timely implementation, inter-agency coordination and strict adherence to timelines for all key deliverables emerging from the visit.

Further advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of governance reforms and efficient public service delivery, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed all divisions of the Ministry to identify implementation bottlenecks and strengthen systems under the framework of "Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform."

Emphasising the importance of stakeholder outreach and public communication, Sonowal said transformative reforms and initiatives must be effectively communicated through stronger engagement, digital campaigns and innovative communication platforms. Sonowal also stressed the need for greater coordination, structured monitoring and result-oriented governance aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', while calling for faster execution, accountability and improved service delivery across the maritime sector.

Sonowal reiterated that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways must continue to function with a proactive, accountable and reform-oriented work culture aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance, maritime growth and inclusive national development. (ANI)

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