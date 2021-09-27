Dispur (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

Expressing his gratitude towards people, Sonowal tweeted, "With the blessings of the people of Assam, I have been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam."

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh for giving him the opportunity to serve the state and the nation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Sonowal on his election.

"Hon Union Cabinet Minister Sri @sarbanandsonwal Dangoriya gets elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested. My heartiest congratulations. I am delighted to have joined him for receiving the Certificate of Election to the Upper House at Assam Legislative Assembly today," tweeted Sarma.

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the Assembly speaker.

Sonowal, who has earlier served as Assam Chief Minister, was elected to the seat unopposed. (ANI)

