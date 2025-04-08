New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated 26 projects worth Rs 67.77 crore across six Indian Maritime University (IMU) campuses nationwide.

"Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated 26 projects worth Rs 67.77 crore across six Indian Maritime University (IMU) campuses nationwide, marking a significant push toward strengthening maritime education and empowering women in the sector. The ceremony also included the foundation stone laying for a Girls' Hostel-cum-Library building at IMU's Kochi campus," according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Calling the event a "very special occasion," the Union Minister Sonowal said it reflected the Government's collective commitment to transform maritime education. "The maritime sector is the backbone of global trade and economic growth. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is making rapid strides to emerge as a global maritime powerhouse. These 17 projects mark a significant step in our mission to strengthen India's maritime education landscape. With modern infrastructure and advanced facilities, we are enabling students to excel and meet global maritime standards,"

"Sonowal inaugurated 17 key infrastructure projects across IMU campuses in Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Port, and Visakhapatnam, including advanced simulators, solar power plants, improved sports facilities, and hostel upgrades--aimed at enriching academic and campus life. The Rs 13.11 crore Girls' Hostel at IMU Kochi will enhance residential facilities for female students, reinforcing Government's commitment to gender inclusion in maritime education," said the ministry.

Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted flagship initiatives like the Maritime India Vision 2030, the Sagarmala Programme, and the 'Maritime Amritkaal Vision 2047', describing them as central to modernising ports and developing sustainable infrastructure.

He pointed out that between 2014-15 and 2023-24, India's major ports doubled their cargo-handling capacity.

Highlighting India's Maritime sector's growth, the Union Minister said, "Nine Indian ports are now ranked among the top 100 globally". He also emphasised the rise in maritime employment, stating that the number of Indian seafarers increased by 170% in the past decade -- from 1.17 lakh in 2014 to over 3.17 lakh in 2024. "Our target is to reach five lakh active seafarers by 2030, and we are firmly on that path," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union Minister further hailed the progress made in women's participation in maritime careers, noting a 700% increase in women seafarers--from 1,699 in 2014 to 13,756 in 2024. "This foundation stone for the Girls' Hostel at IMU Kochi is a step forward in promoting gender equity in the maritime sector. 'Nari Shakti' and 'Yuva Shakti' are the backbone of our nation as well as for our aspiration to become a global maritime major. Their active role as nation builders will propel our country to become 'Viksit Bharat'," Sonowal said.

Sonowal said, adding that the IMU actively supports women students through scholarships offered by corporate houses and government agencies.

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) also received praise from the Minister for expanding its footprint and contributions to workforce development. "With a current enrolment of 7,156 students and over 21,000 alumni since its inception in 2008, IMU has seen an 80% rise in admissions over the past decade. With our rich talent pool, our endeavour to become a global maritime nation is going to be a reality soon. This is very inspiring towards realisation of Atmanirbhar Bharat -- the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji," the Union Minister said.

Among the newly inaugurated projects are flood mitigation structures, RFID-enabled libraries, solar power installations, and simulators at multiple campuses. These upgrades aim to provide students with a holistic, environmentally sustainable, and technologically advanced learning environment. "The future of global shipping lies in automation, Artificial Intelligence, and green technologies. IMU must incorporate these innovations into its curriculum to prepare our youth for a rapidly evolving industry," suggested Sonowal, during the event at IMU.

He further urged IMU to integrate emerging domains such as shipbuilding, ship recycling, inland water transport, and advanced sailing technologies like hydrofoils into its training programmes. "We want a dedicated, professional human resource base to drive India's maritime ecosystem forward. IMU must lead this transformation," he added.

The Union Minister also commended the faculty and staff of IMU for their unwavering commitment. "Your efforts are invaluable in shaping the future of India's maritime sector and ensuring we remain at the forefront of global maritime education," the Union Minister said.

In a message to students, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "You are the future of India's maritime vision. The knowledge and skills you gain here will not only shape your careers but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation. With the guidance and experience of our educators, combined with the passion and dedication of our youth, India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is on course to become a leading global maritime power by 2030," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Expressing hope that the newly inaugurated infrastructure would catalyse further excellence in training, research, and industry collaboration, the Union Minister concluded, saying, "this is just the beginning, may this milestone lead to many more achievements for India's maritime sector". (ANI)

