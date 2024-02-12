Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rozgar Mela held at the Frontier HQ near Azara in Guwahati on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi virtually distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore From Rajasthan for RS Polls.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates.

The successful candidates were inducted into various departments of the government as well as organisations such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Central GST, BSF, CISF, Indian Post, CRPF, FCI, EPFO, Banking services among others.

Also Read | Gurugram Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It for Water in Sohna Area.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Phase I of Integrated Complex Karmayogi Bhavan at New Delhi on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is going under transformation towards becoming the world's third largest economy by 2030."

"As India reeled under poverty during the dark era of Congress governments, a new age has dawned for the people of India where the welfare of people, growth of economy and development of society are foremost important action areas for the Modi government. By instituting rousing initiatives like Start Up India, India has created the world's third largest start-up ecosystems creating innumerable opportunities for the youth of the country," Sonowal said.

He also said, "As we welcome the new recruits to the government today, I congratulate you on your remarkable feat and call upon all of you to commit to the cause of nation-building by becoming true Karmayogi. With your committed work, the government will be able to deliver welfare output to the people efficiently."

"PM Modi has a vision to transform India to become completely Atmanirbhar and most powerful nation in the world by the end of Amrit Kaal. During this phase, the contribution of the young as stakeholders holds the most important position as changemakers. Your contribution as Karmyogis will add to this wonderful movement and make our country become the best nation in the world by 2047. Modi Ki Guarantee has confirmed that welfare of the people is possible by working for them sincerely. Modi ji has delivered through welfare works for the people, ensuring true spirit of Modi Ki Guarantee. Modi ji has delivered with his works, delivering on his words and given his identity as true Karmayogi. Let us all join in this wonderful initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and commit ourselves to the cause of nation building," Sonowal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)