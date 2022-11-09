New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate a two-day PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit scheduled to be held in Varanasi, said officials on Wednesday.

The summit will be held between November 11 and 12.

Also Read | Ghostbuster Team Seeks Nod To Spend Night at 'Haunted' Calcutta High Court Premises.

"The Indian Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India is organizing the 'PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit' from November 11 to November 12. The summit is to be held at the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul (Trade Centre and Museum) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh," read an official statement.

The event is expected to bring about greater awareness about the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan with a focus on infrastructure development in the waterways.

Also Read | Patra Chawl Case: ED Approaches Bombay High Court Over Bail Granted to Sanjay Raut.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will also unveil the Inauguration Stones (7) and Foundation Stones (8) of Community Jetties on NW-1 (River Ganga) at Ravidas Ghat, Varanasi before the Summit.

Speaking about the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan and the Multimodal Waterways Summit, Sonowal said, "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the idea of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a transformative approach to improving logistics efficiency and reducing logistics costs to ensure first and last-mile connectivity for the seamless movement of people and goods. MOPSW had identified 101 projects estimated to cost around Rs. 62,627 crores under GatiShakti NMP which are aimed to be completed by 2024, while the target for the nine high-impact projects costing Rs 1,913 crore is by the end of this fiscal year."

Sanjay Bandopadhyaya Chairman, of IWAI, said, "The Summit will provide a networking platform for key stakeholders from central government and state governments, industry and think tanks to share and discuss the national master plan. Senior officials from relevant Ministries and departments, Port authorities, sector experts and stakeholders from the private sector will be in attendance."

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at providing Multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various SEZs and enhancing logistical efficiency. The plan aims to integrate the implementation of all existing and proposed infrastructure development initiatives to support the faster and more efficient movement of people and goods. A smooth and efficient logistics system serves as the backbone of development and will be a key factor in achieving 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)