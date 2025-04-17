New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading the Indian delegation to the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting (AMM) being held in Brasilia, Brazil on Thursday and ahead of the meeting, he observed new agricultural techniques and farming practices during his visit there.

Union Minister Chouhan shared videos on his X handle about his experience and learnings of different agricultural practices in Brazil on Wednesday.

"During my stay in Brazil, I have had the opportunity to enrich myself with various experiences and techniques. Here, I am observing agriculture and also learning many new things," Union Minister Chouhan posted on X.

The Union Minister also highlighted Brazil's innovative irrigation methods, particularly the use of nutrient-enriched water in crop cultivation.

"I have come to a tomato farm field and have seen the irrigation system here. Sprinklers are being used to irrigate tomato crops - this water has nutrients (Urea) dissolved in it. There is a proper controlled system which spreads water and nutrients according to the requirements of a plant," Chouhan said in the video posted on X.

He further explained that the entire system facilitated the proper irrigation in less water and provided water as much as it needed for a plant.

Additionally, the Union Minister also observed the maize harvesting machine and said that with the help of it, the maize is separated from its plant and about 15-20 acres of maize is harvested in a day. There is no need to pluck the maize from hands; it reduces the time as well as effort.

"I got a chance to see tomato and maize farming and the entire system here is mechanized. We will work in the direction to use these techniques to increase production in India," he added in the post on X.

During the visit, Chouhan will hold bilateral meetings with key Brazilian counterparts, including Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and Luiz Paulo Teixeira, Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA), as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

These meetings will focus on enhancing collaboration between India and Brazil in various areas of agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security. The minister will interact with leaders of major Brazilian agribusiness companies and representatives of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries in Sao Paulo, exploring avenues for partnership and investment in the agriculture value chain.

In addition, the Minister will interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo, acknowledging their role as cultural ambassadors and contributors to bilateral ties.

This visit reaffirms India's commitment to deepening cooperation with BRICS nations and to advancing South-South cooperation in agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainability. (ANI)

