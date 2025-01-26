New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 76th Republic Day in Delhi.

Chouhan also extended greetings on the occasion stating that the country is progressing successfully due to the dedication and hard work of the people.

"I wish the countrymen a very Happy Republic Day. Today, India is the largest democracy in the world and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is progressing successfully due to the dedication and hard work of the people," Chouhan told ANI.

"When the Constitution was made, its makers had this imagination that elections would be held once in 5 years and Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held together but later the circumstances became such that elections started being held separately and today the situation is that elections are held in the country every 6 months and hence now there is a need that the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are held together in the country," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day and wished for strengthening efforts to preserve the ideals of the Constitution and work towards a prosperous India.

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

The parade will start at 10:30 AM and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commences with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The PM will come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness parade.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. It will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort the President and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy.'

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The Marching contingent of Indonesia's Military Academy will also take part in the parade, consisting of 152 members and 190 members in the military band.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of the Constitution coming into effect. (ANI)

