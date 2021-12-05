Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday inaugurated the Jan Swasthya Mela, a health fair at Tiloi Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

The health fair was conducted by a team of specialists of Lucknow's King George's Medical University which provided free health consultation and check-ups to 1,500 patients.

While thanking King George Medical University for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Irani said, "I want to thank the doctors on behalf of the people from Tiloi. Not only did the hospital help people in the COVID-19 pandemic but also, it had set a brilliant example for humanity when we requested their team of specialists to come and conduct free health consultations for people on a social level."

"A few days back they provided free medical consultation to 1,500 people of Jagdishpur. Today they have come to Tiloi for the same purpose. People will get a lot of benefits from this fair," Irani said during her address at the inauguration of the health fair," she added.

The Union Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of 34 different roads that are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.93 crores.

"With the help of these roads, the people of Amethi will get the benefit of better connectivity and safe and easy movement at the local level," tweeted Irani. (ANI)

