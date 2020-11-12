New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

"I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers," Smriti Irani said in a tweet.

The MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi had tested positive for the infection on October 28. She had requested those who came in her contact to undergo a COVID test at the earliest. (ANI)

