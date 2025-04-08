Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for girls' hostel and virtually inaugurated infrastructural development projects across six Indian Maritime University (IMU) campuses. The projects, with a total estimated cost of Rs. 67.77 crore, were announced during an event held at the IMU's Kochi campus.

Sonowal laid foundation stone for Kochi's new girls' hostel in person. With a fund provided worth Rs. 13.11 crore, the building is one of the key projects.

Additionally, infrastructural projects across other five IMU campuses--located in Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Port, and Visakhapatnam--include the installation of advanced simulators and solar power plants; implementing better sports facilities, and renovating student hostels.

The event was also attended by Ernakulam MP and Congress leader Hibi Eden; India Ports Global managing director, Sunil Mukundan; IRSME chairperson B Kasiviswanathan, IMU vice chancellor Dr. Malini V. Shankar, and other senior officials and stakeholders from the maritime education sector.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal reiterated the Union Government's resolution to transform maritime education in India by providing world-class infrastructure and training.

"These 17 projects mark a significant step in our mission to strengthen India's maritime education. With modern infrastructure and improved facilities, we are enabling students to excel and meet global maritime standards," he said.

The event concluded with an interactive session featuring discussions on the future of maritime education, innovative training, and plans for continued infrastructural development across IMU campuses.

Earlier on Monday the Minister unveiled advanced machinery to enhance the country's shipbuilding capacity.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "The launch of Industry 4.0-ready facilities and the Green Tug Transition Programme marks a transformative leap in India's shipbuilding and green maritime journey. Under PM Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, these initiatives reinforce our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the maritime sector. The indigenous development of hybrid and electric propulsion tugs is not just a technological advancement, but a symbol of India's growing capability to lead the global green maritime movement."

The Union Minister inaugurated the ProArc CNC Plasma Cum Oxy Fuel Plate Cutting Machine, an advanced, Industry 4.0-ready facility that will significantly enhance CSL's shipbuilding capabilities. Fully IoT-enabled, the system allows real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased production efficiency, directly aligning with the objectives of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP) 2.0.

He also presided over the steel-cutting ceremony for two Green Tugs being developed under the Ministry's flagship sustainability initiative, the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP). (ANI)

