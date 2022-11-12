CM Yogi and other digniteries at the ceremony (Source: Official twitter handle of CM Yogi)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to Shri Satua Baba on his 10th death anniversary.

On behalf of the people of the state, the two senior BJP leaders offered 'Brahmalin' Yamunacharya Satua Baba his humble homage.

Addressing a ceremony held in the honour of Shri Satua Baba, CM Yogi Adityanath referred to the sixth Satua Baba as a flag bearer of social welfare and religious awakening initiatives, and said, "Saints devote their entire lives to the welfare of people. Their devotion to the wellbeing of people, other living things, and the pastoral world distinguish them from the rest of society."

"The sixth 'Pujya' Swami Yamunacharya Maharaj Satua Baba appeared in Kashi and carried forward the programs of public welfare," CM Yogi said.

"The land of Kashi is very special. This land is blessed by Maa Ganga, protected by Kaal Bhairav, and blessed by Baba Vishwanath. The person who arrived here experienced that. All around the world, the wisdom and teachings of Lord Buddha that he imparted at Kashi have attained immortality. Anyone who visited Kashi gained new heights. In the unique lineage of such respected saints, Satua Baba also belonged," said CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister appreciated the seventh Satua Baba Mahant Santosh Das for taking forward the work of 'Goseva', culture, and public welfare of his Guru the sixth Satua Baba.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, AYUSH Minister Dayashankar Mishra, MLAs Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava and Awadhesh Singh, along with a large number of saints and officials of 'Kashi Vidvat Parishad' attended the ceremony. (ANI)

