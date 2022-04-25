Paradeep (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday, inaugurated the newly-developed as well as Odisha's first-ever riverine jetty.

Padmanabha Behera, Minister of Commerce & Transport, Planning and Convergence and Raghunandan Das, Minister of State, I&PR, Water Resources, Government of Odisha, and Sambit Routray, MLA, Paradeep, were also present.

While inaugurating the riverine jetty, he said that Paradeep will be one of the best destinations for maritime trade and forge better Exim (export & import) relations with the neighbouring countries.

Among others, top management authorities of the Paradeep Port, IFFCO and OSL were also present on the notable occasion.

The riverine jetty will open up a new dimension to the transport sector with the use of a multi-modal transport system. This will also help boost the country's economy in multiple ways by lowering the load on roadways and railways and by using a lower emission mode.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) Ltd, a leading fertilizer firm in the country, has started the riverine jetty to explore the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport.

The jetty was conceptualized by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL), a reputed company in the fields of shipping, mining and in-plant operations, which was also given the responsibility for developing and operating the same.

On February 25, 2021, OSL has entered into an MOU with Paradeep Port Authority and IFFCO for development and operation of the jetty. (ANI)

