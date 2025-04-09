New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a dedicated digital portal developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to invite private investmDigital Portal for National Waterwaysent in infrastructure development on National Waterways, the Ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

With a ceremonial click, the Minister formally inaugurated the initiative, which aims to facilitate ease of doing business (EODB) and encourage private investment in inland water transport (IWT) in the country.

The launch follows the introduction of the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, which lays out a framework for private players to invest in the construction and operation of jetties and terminals across India's national waterways network.

As per the newly notified National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, any entity -- including private players -- can now develop or operate an inland waterway terminal on a National Waterway by securing a 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The regulations apply to both existing and new terminals, whether permanent or temporary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, "The launch of the National Waterways Regulations, 2025, along with the digital portal developed by IWAI, marks a transformative step in India's maritime and logistics ecosystem. By enabling private participation in developing jetties and terminals, we are going to unlock immense potential for sustainable infrastructure growth in the inland waterways transportation, a vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji. This initiative not only simplifies regulatory procedures but also reflects our commitment to Ease of Doing Business (EODB), economic empowerment, and job creation. It paves the way for a modern, efficient, economical and inclusive inland water transport system powering the nation towards Viksit Bharat."

As part of the launch event, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over the first No Objection Certificate (NoC) issued through the new digital portal to Mumbai-based Marina India Infrastructure Private Limited. This is the first-of-its-kind NoC issued digitally to any private entity for the construction of a terminal on any national waterway in the country.

With an investment of approximately Rs. 8 crores, the company will establish a jetty at Malim on National Waterway-68 (River Mandovi) in Goa. Designed to berth up to 16 privately owned yachts and pleasure crafts up to 30 meters in length, the jetty will support docking and undocking for each trip, helping boost river cruise tourism along the waterway.

The Union Minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, IWAI has transformed inland waterways into a powerful engine of economic growth--evident from the surge in cargo movement from 18 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24. The new National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, will further accelerate this momentum by encouraging private investment, improving procedural efficiency, and advancing sustainable, digitally driven development."

The new regulations bring both permanent and temporary terminals--existing or new--under a unified framework. Permanent terminals can operate for a lifetime, while temporary ones will have an initial five-year term with provisions for extension. This streamlined approach is aimed at encouraging private participation and reinforcing the government's commitment to sustainable, growth-driven development in the inland waterways sector.

Vijay Kumar, Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and other senior officials from IWAI and the Ministry attended the event. (ANI)

