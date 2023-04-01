New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the App Version of National Logistics Portal (Marine) 'Sagar-Setu' in the presence of Shripad Y Naik, MoS, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sudhansh Pant, Secretary and other senior officials.

The app has been envisaged with deliverables covering features like a Login Module, Service Catalogue, Common Application Format, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Certification, Track and Trace etc.

It will provide real-time information on activities that are generally not within reach of the importer, exporter, and customs broker including vessel-related information, gate, container freight stations and transactions at fingertips.

It also enables digital transactions for payments required for the clearance process of import and export like container freight station charges, shipping line charges, transportation charges, etc.

While launching this app Sonowal mentioned, "The SAGAR-SETU app of the National Logistics Portal (Marine) would help custodians in easier access to functionalities on a handheld device. Mobile App will ensure data mobility such that approvals and monitoring shall be at the fingertips of port and ministry officials and stakeholders as well."

As per Ministry for port Shipping and Waterways, "The SAGAR-SETU APP will benefit Traders and Improve convenience with the reduced turnaround time for approval and compliances. Increase the visibility of operations and tracking."

"App will benefit service providers and help in tracking of records and transactions offered also receive notification of service requests" the ministry added.

It is pertinent to add that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping Waterways and Ministry of Commerce and Industry envisaged this one-stop digital platform National Logistic Portal Marine in the month of January 2023.

Within a span of two months SAGAR-SETU app has been launched which will boost maritime trade thereby enhancing the economy of the country. (ANI)

